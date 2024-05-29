Kirklees locals invited to lend a hand with The Big Help Out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Royal Voluntary Service is opening its doors and inviting people from in and around Kirklees to join an event being held as part of The Big Help Out.

On Thursday 6th June 2024 from 10.00-13.00 people will be able to drop into Cleckheaton Library to find out more about volunteering with the charity’s Home Library Service.

It will be a chance to come and meet Royal Voluntary Service’s Home Library Service team, learn about the project and the difference it makes, and ask questions. Those feeling inspired can even roll up their sleeves and have a go at volunteering on the day. There’s no commitment required, just a chance to try something new, help others, and have fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More Home Library Service volunteers are needed to bring the wonders of the local library to those who are unable to visit themselves. But in this role, volunteers deliver so much more than just books and films. Not only does reading help with feelings of isolation and loneliness, but volunteers offer a friendly face and a chat that will brighten up someone’s day.

Join Royal Voluntary Service for the Big Help Out at Cleckheaton Library on Thursday 6th June 2024

Last year, 6.3 million people joined the first ever Big Help Out event, which was launched as an official celebration of Their Majesties’ Coronation. This year, it’s hoped even more people will join in the nationwide event, which takes place from 7-9th June and offers a taste of how fun and rewarding volunteering can be.

Dave Stott, Assistant Director of Volunteering,Royal Voluntary Service said: “We would be thrilled to welcome new faces to the Kirklees home library service. This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to see what we do and to experience the rewards of volunteering first-hand.

“Joining us for The Big Help Out is a great chance to meet new people, learn new skills, and make a valuable contribution to the community. For anyone curious about volunteering, this is the perfect chance to see how fun and fulfilling it can be. We encourage everyone to sign up and join us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad