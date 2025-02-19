Islamophobia in Schools: The Hidden Struggle of Muslim Youth in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Islamophobia in the UK is not limited to social media or public spaces—it is also present in schools, where young Muslims often face discrimination, stereotyping, and exclusion. From bullying in classrooms to a curriculum that often ignores their history and contributions, many British Muslim students struggle to feel fully accepted in their own schools.

For many Muslim students, the school environment can be a challenging place where their faith is misunderstood, ridiculed, or even directly attacked. A recent report by the NSPCC revealed that cases of anti-Muslim bullying in schools have risen significantly in recent years, with Muslim students reporting everything from name-calling to physical attacks.

“I was told by a classmate that I was a terrorist just because I wear a hijab,” says 15-year-old Sara from Dewsbury. “When I told my teacher, they just brushed it off as ‘kids being kids.’ But it’s not just a joke—it makes us feel like we don’t belong.”

Similarly, 17-year-old Ahmed, from Halifax, describes how some teachers fail to take Islamophobia seriously. “When we fast during Ramadan, we get questioned about why we don’t eat. Some teachers even say we’re being ‘unhealthy’ instead of understanding our faith. It feels like we always have to explain ourselves.”

Beyond direct bullying, another form of Islamophobia in schools is the lack of representation of Muslim history, achievements, and perspectives in the curriculum. While students learn about the Tudors and the World Wars, the contributions of Muslim scientists, scholars, and soldiers in British history are often ignored.

During both World Wars, over 2.5 million Muslim soldiers from British colonies fought for the UK—yet this is rarely mentioned in history lessons. “I didn’t even know that Muslim soldiers fought for Britain until I did my own research,” says college student Imran. “It makes us feel like our history doesn’t matter.”

The lack of representation extends to Religious Studies, where Islam is often taught from a Westernized perspective. “It’s frustrating when textbooks explain Islam in a way that doesn’t match what we actually believe,” explains Amina, a 16-year-old student. “It reinforces stereotypes instead of educating people.”

Constant exposure to Islamophobia has severe consequences on the mental well-being of Muslim students. Studies have shown that young Muslims who experience discrimination are more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

“For a lot of Muslim students, it’s not just one incident—it’s a lifetime of small comments, jokes, and exclusion,” says Yasmin Akhtar, a youth worker in West Yorkshire. “It creates a sense of isolation, making students feel like they have to hide their faith to fit in.”

Experts argue that tackling Islamophobia in schools requires systemic change. Schools must take the issue seriously and implement policies to ensure Muslim students feel safe and included. Some key steps include:

Stronger Anti-Bullying Policies: Schools need clear guidelines on how to handle Islamophobic bullying, ensuring that all complaints are taken seriously.

Better Teacher Training: Many teachers lack understanding of Islam and Muslim culture. Training sessions can help educators address misconceptions and create a more inclusive environment.

A More Inclusive Curriculum: Schools should incorporate lessons on Islamic history, British Muslim contributions, and Islamophobia awareness into subjects like History, Religious Studies, and PSHE.

Safe Spaces for Muslim Students: Providing prayer rooms, halal food options, and cultural awareness programs can help Muslim students feel accepted and valued.

Despite the challenges, young British Muslims are fighting back against Islamophobia in schools. Organizations like the Muslim Council of Britain and Preventing Islamophobia in Schools (PIAS) are working to raise awareness and push for policy changes.

“I want my younger siblings to go to school without fear of being treated differently,” says 18-year-old Bilal, who has been campaigning for better anti-Islamophobia policies in his school. “We deserve to feel like we belong just as much as anyone else.”

As the UK continues to embrace diversity, schools must do more to ensure that every student—regardless of their faith—feels safe, respected, and valued. Addressing Islamophobia in schools is not just about protecting Muslim students; it’s about building a more inclusive society for future generations.