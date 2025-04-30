Inspirational Yorkshire woman set to run 70 miles honouring her late mother and raising ovarian cancer awareness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sara Sheard, originally from Hull and now living near Boston Spa, is taking on a poignant 70-mile running challenge to honour her late mother, Gail Glave, who would have celebrated her 70th birthday on May 1, 2025.

Gail sadly passed away just 11 days after her 60th birthday from ovarian cancer, a disease that remains under-researched and misunderstood.

Sara, who is also the Executive Director of Business Operations at Bradford-based social housing provider Incommunities, hopes that through this challenge she can raise crucial awareness and money for Ovarian Cancer Action.

On Saturday, May 3, 45-years-old Sara will set off on an emotional and physically demanding journey along the scenic yet challenging Yorkshire Wolds Way, starting near Millington.

Sara (left) and her mum, Gail

She'll transition onto the coastal path from Filey, ultimately finishing at Bridlington South Beach, a place steeped in cherished childhood memories and where her mother's ashes are scattered.

The run is anticipated to take approximately 24 hours, including tackling hills and navigating through the darkness of the night.

Sara, a survivor herself having faced breast cancer at just 32-years-old and having discovered she had the BRACA gene, then went on to have elective ovarian removal to prevent future ovarian cancer risk for herself.

She shares her deeply personal motivations: “Ten years has been too long without our amazing mum in our lives. Cancer has touched our family profoundly, and there is still far too little research and awareness about ovarian cancer. I’m running not just to celebrate my mum’s memory but to push for greater awareness and funding for this devastating disease.”

Having previously completed a 62-mile run, Sara is no stranger to endurance events; however, she acknowledges this particular challenge is considerably tougher due to the hilly terrain and emotional significance of the route.

“Bridlington South Beach holds many special memories of days out with my mum since I was a baby. Finishing this challenge there, surrounded by loved ones, will be incredibly poignant,” says Sara.

Family, friends, and supporters are invited to join Sara for a celebratory breakfast at the finish line on Bridlington South Beach on Sunday, May 4, around 6am, cheering her across the final miles and helping to raise crucial awareness and funds for ovarian cancer research.