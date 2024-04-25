Heckmondwike’s Baby Bank 'thrilled' with donation from Morrisons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled the baby bank to buy an additional 15 cots and 15 cot-beds to be donated to families in need.

Samantha, Rainbow Baby Bank Manager said: "I am so thrilled to have received this grant to support us in purchasing 15 cots and 15 cot beds to families desperately in need. The baby bank relies solely on donations so we are over the moon to have received this support from The Morrisons Foundation"

The baby bank helps families in hardship, referred to them by the local authorities, from all over Kirklees including Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and Spen. The charity supplies families and expectant mothers with new and pre-loved baby equipment, nappies, toiletries, clothing up to 5yrs, baby food and formula milk.

Pictured: Ricky (Morrisons Community Champion) and Samantha (Rainbow Baby Bank Manager)

Ricky Newton, Community Champion from the Morrisons store in Heckmondwike presented the donation to the charity saying: “Having a baby can be expensive at the best of times, but with the cost of living crisis hitting us all hard, it’s more important than ever to help families in need and their babies.

“The cots and cot beds will really make a difference to so many local families and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to help such a worthy local cause through our wonderful Foundation.”