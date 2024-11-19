Former policeman named home care worker of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Holmfirth care worker has won a prestigious Great British Care Award

Tony Linney, a dedicated young people's support worker at Huddersfield Road Supported Housing in Holmfirth, has been named home care worker of the year for the Yorkshire and Humber region at the prestigious Great British Care Awards.

A former police officer from Netherton, Tony received the award at a gala dinner at the Royal Armouries in Leeds. He was joined by his team leader, Elisa Rice, and colleagues from the national adult health and social care charity, Making Space, to celebrate the achievement.

The judges explained their decision to award Tony, saying: "Tony has dedicated 25 years to supporting young people with various challenges, helping them with education, employment, and integrating into the community.

"He collaborates with agencies and charities to find suitable placements, empowering individuals to choose their own paths. Tony promotes independence by supporting with food preparation, college, and jobs.

"Known for his empathy, strong communication skills, and genuine care, he builds trust and breaks down barriers. Committed to continual learning, Tony raises funds for essential services and goes the extra mile – literally - organising 1,000-mile charity walks and taking young people on enriching trips."

A passionate advocate for young people's rights, Tony was a finalist in the Great British Care Awards last year alongside his team and as an individual.

Tony’s nomination for this year’s award came from his colleagues at Making Space, the charity that supports the housing scheme for young people aged 18-25.

Tony’s team leader Elisa Rice said: “Tony is a valuable member of our team, who walks into every shift with a positive attitude ready to support not only our young people but also his colleagues. He is held in high esteem by all.

"Tony is passionate about working with young people and is a fantastic advocate for them. He supports our young people to achieve their goals and aspirations no matter how big or small and will always be first in line to encourage them to celebrate every achievement.

"Therefore it is such a pleasure for all us staff and young people at our service to be able to celebrate this achievement with Tony, we are all incredibly proud of him. Very well deserved."

Tony said: "It is a great honour to have been nominated for the Great British Care Award. And to actually win was an amazing experience.

"I have to give special thanks and recognition to the strong team behind me at the Huddersfield Road project, and to everyone at Making Space who has contributed to the brilliant work that we do. I feel that the support that I get from every level of hierarchy at Making Space is second to none. This has given me the confidence to do the job to the best of my abilities."

Jenny MacLeod, Making Space regional head of operations responsible for Kirklees, said: "Tony truly lives the values of Making Space, he deals with the young people we support with compassion, kindness and is able to talk through any issues they have to promote their independence and critical thinking skills.

"Tony is always on hand no matter what the situation and has been an inspiration to the young people who live in or have previously used the service."

The Great British Care Awards celebrate outstanding individuals and teams in the UK care sector, recognising excellence across all roles and services. The awards highlight the essential contributions of those who make a positive impact in social care. Tony will now go forward to the national final at Birmingham's ICC next March, where he will compete against winners from the other British regions.