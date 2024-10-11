Forget ‘traptox’: Yorkshire based design expert shares the easiest ways to prevent ‘tech neck’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire commercial interiors and furniture expert shares alternatives to cosmetic procedures as UK Doctors report an increasing number of patients turning to Botox to treat “tech neck” pain.

We are more reliant on technology than ever, and nowhere does this ring truer than at work. Spending 40 plus hours sat behind a desk can lead to long term damage with many of the UK’s workforce now complaining of ‘tech neck’. Poor posture due to ill-furniture choices and constantly looking down at laptops or keyboards is causing havoc with worker’s musculoskeletal health.

The Telegraph recently reported* that doctors are noticing an increase in people receiving Botox injections into the back of their necks in a bid to treat pain and inflammation caused by being hunched over their devices. Due to the location of the pain and injection point the treatment is being dubbed “traptox”.

However, medical procedures don’t have to be the answer. Marianne Bloodworth, expert in workplace design, furniture and a director at Harrogate’s Absolute Commercial Interiors, possesses valuable advice on the optimal ways of designing and kitting-out a workplace to prevent ‘tech neck’. Here she shares her three top tips that can be incorporated into workplaces to help prevent tech neck.

Choose the right desk

Choice of furniture is of paramount importance in preventing neck and back pain in a workplace setting. For something so important, it is often worryingly overlooked and is also an easy and basic thing to fix.

Choice of desk is important, from its height to its distance from chair and other fixtures. Everyone’s bodies are different, so a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work. Height adjustable desks can mean that shorter and taller workers can find the position that works best for them to prevent straining.

Desks should have adequate space for all equipment to fit on without issue, allowing screens to be kept at an optimum distance from a user and that any computer mice or keyboards are positioned in a way that doesn’t strain muscles.

Consider if the desk needs additional height for screens so workers aren’t angling their necks for prolonged periods causing unnecessary strain.

There are also the benefits that are found with standing desks. Standing for just one hour a day can improve posture, encourage circulation and have health benefits ranging from burning calories to improving energy levels.

Make sure they’re sitting pretty

Your chair is arguably the most important tool in maintaining not only comfort, but health. When discussing ergonomic chairs, many often think that aesthetics is sacrificed for function, but this simply isn’t the case. There are lots of manufacturers that design and produce gorgeous ergonomic chairs for workplaces that look incredible, and more importantly, support our bodies and prevent unnecessary pain.

Some favourite producers of ours are Herman Miller and Human Scale, who we feature in many of our schemes as they strike the balance of design and functionality so well.

As well as the design of the chair itself, it is important the chair is adjustable in terms of height and angle. The user’s thighs should be parallel to the floor with their feet either comfortably flat on the floor or on a footrest.

Aligning the chair in a way that is suited to an individual’s desk set up is important to prevent arms resting in positions that are not naturally comfortable, and that eyelines are better positioned with monitors or screens - most commonly slightly below, but not always, so it’s important an individual has the option for their chair to adjust accordingly for them.

Provide adequate lighting

Poor lighting doesn’t immediately spring to people’s minds when talking about musculoskeletal pain in workplaces, so it can often be forgotten about. But poor lighting can cause people to strain their eyes, leading to tension headaches which can have knock-on effects on our bodies.

It also causes people to lean in to focus on paperwork or screens leading to strain on their backs and necks. Poor lighting can then completely negate the benefits we get from ergonomic furniture.

With many people now working on a hybrid basis, where they split their time up between the office and at home, it’s important that a worker’s set up at home is suitable too.

To find out how you can make sure your workplace is designed with your employees’ health and wellbeing in mind take a look at Absolute Commercial Interiors’ website.