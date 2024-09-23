Focus-Trust Pupil Parliament enjoys an unforgettable residential experience at Wick Court Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, Pupil Parliament members from all 15 Focus-Trust schools took part in an immersive residential trip to Wick Court Farm in Gloucester.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the charity 'Farms for City Children,' offered an unparalleled opportunity to experience life on a working farm in the heart of the British countryside.

Farms for City Children initiative is a charity founded in 1982 by celebrated author Michael Morpurgo, alongside illustrator Quentin Blake and poet Ted Hughes. The charity’s mission is to provide children from urban areas with the chance to experience the joy of rural life, fostering a deep connection with nature and a stronger understanding of where their food comes from.

The five day residential, which ran from the 9th of September,saw pupils engage in a range of hands-on farming activities, from animal care to growing crops. The experience aimed to foster teamwork, leadership, and a deep appreciation for the natural world while providing them with unforgettable, practical learning opportunities away from the classroom.

For many of the pupils, the trip marked their first visit to a rural farm environment. The trip was fully funded by Focus-Trust, ensuring that all eligible children across the trust could take part without financial barriers.

Each day offered a fresh set of experiences, starting early at 7:30 am and concluding with evening activities at 7:30 pm. Pupils took part in activities such as beekeeping, feeding sheep, grooming horses, making apple juice, and even milking cows. Staff and pupils alike discovered their favourite task, with many discovering new skills and interests along the way.

Michael Rowland, Education Director at Focus-Trust said: “It was an absolute joy to witness 36 children from across our 15 schools, many of whom had never met before, come together and form such a cohesive group.

“They fully immersed themselves in every aspect of the Farms for City Children Residential, demonstrating the values of their schools and Focus Trust.

“Their confidence grew with each day, and they left the experience having built strong friendships, eager to stay connected.”

Focus-Trust is a primary school trust which is based in the Northwest of England and West Yorkshire with a vision of providing great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve, and succeed.