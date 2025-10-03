First padel courts in Bradford city centre to launch this October

Salus Padel announces it is bringing the first-ever courts to Bradford city centre with an exciting new launch.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening in the heart of the city, Salus Padel will be opening in Wardley House, home to Bradford Ice Rink, within a mixed-use leisure facility, the first of its kind in the UK.

Padel has become one of the fastest-growing racquet sports in the world, with Great Britain recently hitting 1,000 courts available across 325 venues nationwide, and Bradford city centre is about to get in on the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond being a sports facility, Salus Padel aims to make an impact in this part of West Yorkshire with a community-focused approach, addressing concerns of the sport being perceived as expensive and ensuring it is accessible to all.

Salus Padel

The site will open its doors to the Bradford community Friday 17th October.

As well as housing four state-of-the-art indoor padel courts, the venue, by Bene Leisure, will also boast cutting-edge cricket nets and batting simulators with HiTZ Cricket, a refreshing sauna and ice baths, a modern café, and a dedicated viewing area, with a gym and pilates studio following early next year, creating a premier destination for sport and wellness.

The Bradford venue marks the first opening for Salus Padel, with four more sites in progress for the start of next year. Salus aims to expand across the country and by 2027 position itself as a key padel operator in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team involved with Salus, which derives from the Latin for health, wellbeing and welfare, is founder Tan Khan, Waseem Khan and Arif Ahmad, who are bringing invaluable expertise in sourcing courts, securing sites, financing, design planning, construction, and operations, as well as a desire to bring something different to the Bradford community.

Jim Lord, director of development and partnerships, said: “Salus is determined to do things differently and create a fun and safe environment that embeds a sense of belonging for participants and the local community.

“We’re very excited for the launch in October and to bring more health, wellbeing and fun into Bradford. Salus isn’t just about padel, it is about creating that sense of community in the areas it operates in.”

Tan Khan, founder, said: “It’s the perfect time to open up Salus Padel in Bradford. The city has a fantastic energy and passion for celebration, which we have seen with the city currently hosting UK City of Culture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can now mark Salus Padel as a favourite on Playtomic where they will be rolling out early bird offers and memberships soon.

To find out more about this new venue, head to their website https://www.saluspadel.com/