Fashion show raises £900 for end-of-life charity

A fashion show in Heckmondwike raised more than £900 for the UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie.

The event was organised by the Marie Curie Batley and Spen Valley Fundraising Group and Glitterati Boutique of Cleckheaton, with the Comrades Club in Heckmondwike kindly letting organisers use their venue free of charge.

The sell-out event, which showcased stunning collections from Glitterati Boutique, was a resounding success, raising a total of £913.25.

The funds raised will go towards supporting Marie Curie's vital work in providing care and support to individuals with terminal illnesses and their families. Marie Curie offers a range of services, including nursing care, emotional support, and practical information, to help individuals and families navigate the challenges of terminal illness.

The Marie Curie Batley and Spen Valley Fundraising Group

Sue Culshaw, owner of Glitterati Boutique said “I was delighted and honoured to hold the Glitterati Boutique Fashion Show. Our models did a fabulous job, and a good time was had by all, raising money from ticket sales, a superb raffle and commission on fashion sales. I would love to do it again for such a worthy good cause!”

Molly Winton, Community Fundraiser at Marie Curie, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Marie Curie Batley and Spen Valley Group and Glitterati Boutique for their amazing fundraising efforts.

“Their hard work and support will make a real difference to the lives of those we care for, and we are truly thankful for their commitment to our cause.”

“This summer we’re encouraging more people to have fun with friends and family while raising money to provide vital end-of-life care. If you are interested in fundraising– whatever the idea, we’d love to hear from you!”

Volunteer models showcasing dresses from Glitterati Boutique

To find out more about how you can get involved, contact your local Community Fundraiser, Molly Winton on email: [email protected] or mobile: 07713 708 954