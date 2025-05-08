Entries open for 2025 Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards to spotlight industry’s young talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire’s manufacturing and engineering businesses are being encouraged to put forward their brightest young talent for the 2025 Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards as nominations officially open for this year’s celebration of the industry’s future leaders and most forward-thinking employers.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in their fourth year, next month’s awards are a key event in the Leeds Manufacturing Festival calendar, designed to shine a light on the achievements of young people in the sector and help businesses to bridge the skills gap and secure the future of the industry by attracting a new generation of talent.

Nominations are open until Monday 2 June, with the awards ceremony taking place at Leeds Beckett University on 12 June. This year’s award categories include Apprentice of the Year, Rising Star, Future Manufacturing Leader, and Employer of the Year. A special Manufacturing Ambassador award will also be presented to an individual who has gone above and beyond in championing the sector and inspiring the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Dinsdale, operations supervisor at packaging manufacturer Greyhound Box, who scooped the Future Manufacturing Leader title at last year’s awards, said: “A year on from winning, the recognition has helped me grow in confidence as a leader and given me new opportunities to contribute to the business beyond day-to-day operations. I joined the business as an apprentice a decade ago and it is great to be able to show younger team members the potential for career progression in manufacturing, where there’s so much innovation and potential to build a long-term future.”

Kieran Dinsdale, operations supervisor at packaging manufacturer Greyhound Box, receiving his Future Manufacturing Leader award in 2024

Last year’s Apprentice of the Year Award went to Dan Brodie of electrical control panel designer and manufacturer Bensons Control Panels, who impressed judges with his assurance, reliability and positivity. “I’ve learned so many new skills on my apprenticeship; not just technical skills but also working effectively with other people as well as developing my communication and leadership skills, which not everyone would associate with manufacturing and engineering,” said Dan.

“Winning the award was a real confidence boost and it will spur me on to hopefully achieve great things in my career.”

With a record number of big-name Leeds manufacturers supporting this year’s Leeds Manufacturing Festival including textiles firm AW Hainsworth, precision tool manufacturer MA Ford Europe, switchgear manufacturer Technical Control Systems and juke box maker Sound Leisure, the individual awards are sponsored by organisations with strong links to the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include specialist manufacturing and engineering recruiter E3 Recruitment; Enginuity, the UK charity aimed at closing the skills gap in engineering and manufacturing and Leeds Beckett University, as well as Made Smarter Yorkshire and Humber, a business support programme that helps manufacturers adopt digital technologies and develop skills in this increasingly important area.

E3 Recruitment associate director Matt Booth said the Employer of the Year Award, which is sponsored by his firm, was an important celebration of the businesses that are leading the way in developing, inspiring, and supporting future talent.

“Recognising outstanding employers not only highlights best practice across the region but also encourages even more organisations to invest in the next generation of manufacturing professionals,” he said. “The strength of our sector depends on employers who are willing to nurture skills, create opportunities, and champion innovation, and this award provides a platform to showcase the very best of what our industry has to offer.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to winners of the Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards, and a donation to homelessness charity the Howarth Foundation will be made on behalf of the winner of the Employer of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry details and nomination forms are available now via the Leeds Manufacturing Festival website www.leedsmanufacturingfestival.co.uk. The 2025 awards will once again be hosted by Greg Wright, deputy business editor of the Yorkshire Post.