Elaine ditched takeaways for Fakeaways and lost 2st 3.5lbs

The whole family re discovered the joy of healthy eating with Slimming World.

Mrs Elaine Bridgestock, a full time data Quality manager for Rastrick Health Centre, suffered with high blood pressure, swelling feet and felt tired all the time. The final straw came when she was holidaying with her family in 2023, annoyed that her new swim costume didn’t fit and embarrassed that she didn’t have the core strength to pull herself out of the pool. she knew she had to make a change. Now 2 st 3.5 lbs lighter, Elaine says she’s delighted to have found a way to lose weight without having to give up her favourite meals, socialising with friends or sharing meals with her family.

Elaine, who is married with 2 children from Brighouse, says: “When I joined Slimming World I lived a sedentary lifestyle, sitting for 8 hours at my desk at work, driving home to sit some more in front of the TV. Exhausted from the day, takeaways and processed foods for convenience were a regular feature in our house, sometimes several times a week. Now, thanks to Food Optimising, we haven’t had to give up the food we love, my whole family enjoys a regular fakeaway together. We plan our meals, eat healthier home cooked foods and even my 11 year old enjoys making them. Fakeaway chicken kebab is a real family favourite!.

Elaine, said about the group: “The support from my group was incredible – the kindness, sharing experiences, recipes and ideas all helped me stay on track. I couldn’t have done it alone. Being surrounded by like minded people losing weight together, without guilt or judgement, was vital. The group’s encouragement – along with my Consultant Carol Rayner’s support – helped me tackle challenges, build healthier habits, and stay committed. It helped me make simple change like fakeaways instead of takeaways, ‘walk and talk’ when catching up with friends instead of ‘coffee and cake’.

Elaine's transformation

Now, at her dream weight, Elaine feels so much better about herself as a person and said, “I am more in control of my life and feel a real sense of achievement. I love wearing beautiful dresses with confidence, I sleep better, my mindset is clearer and I love walking everyday” “ my blood pressure is normal, my feet no longer swell, I have more energy and Yes! I can pull myself out of the pool!”

“I respect everyone’s decision with weight loss and see people who try other ways of losing weight but sadly they end up regaining their weight - Slimming World is a lifestyle change, It’s not a diet, which means you can still have that glass of prosecco or that slice of cake, but you learn in group to manage these things in moderation",

Carol Rayner runs the Hove Edge Slimming World group. She says: “I’m incredibly proud of Elaine. Her journey is so relatable – food brings us together, creating memories and moments we cherish. Watching Elaine lose weight while still enjoying satisfying, delicious meals is truly inspiring. Our healthy eating plan proves that weight loss doesn’t mean giving up the joy of food. Whether it’s a family meal, cooking for loved ones, or dining out with friends, the joy of eating, and the pleasure we get from joining friends and family round the table is something to be celebrated – not stopped or silenced as often happens when people try to lose weight with fad diets, drugs or surgery”.

“Supporting members like Elaine to make lasting, positive changes – and take those home so the whole family benefits too – is exactly why I became a Slimming World Consultant. With 55 years of experience in helping people lose weight and transform their lives, at Slimming World we offer an inclusive, non-judgemental community for everyone – including those who may be using weight loss medications or have had weight loss surgery. If you’re thinking of starting your weight loss journey, we’d love to welcome you to our Hove Edge group at the Hove Edge Bowling Club on Saturday mornings 8 am and 9.30 am or call me on 07584 573 124 to find out more.”