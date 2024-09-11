Dewsbury Team Parish welcomes new Rector

By Caroline Greenwood
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2024

A new chapter begins in the life of Dewsbury Minster and Dewsbury Team Parish.

On Sunday 8th September at 6 pm, a new chapter began in the life of Dewbury Team Parish as Reverend Caroline Greenwood was licensed by the Right Reverend Smitha Prasadam, Bishop of Huddersfield and inducted as Team Rector by The Venerable Bill Braviner, Archdeacon of Halifax at a special service in the Minster. Over 100 people gathered to mark the occasion.

“I feel privileged to have be called to serve all of the community of Dewsbury as part of a long tradition of Christianity in this place dating back for almost 1400 years. It is an exciting new stage in the life of the Minster and the Team” said Rev’d Caroline Greenwood. “I look forward to building relationships with groups and organisations throughout the town and working for the common good to make a difference in the community”.

