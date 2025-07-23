Dewsbury residents encouraged to make PlusBus your easy way to combine bus and train

Local people have been urged to take advantage of PlusBus, the easy way to get your bus journey when you buy your train ticket – the perfect way to get about for work or to get out and about with the family.

PlusBus is available across the region. When you buy your tickets through ticketing apps and websites, you will be offered PlusBus eTickets where they are available. For some point-to-point rail journeys, you may only be able to buy PlusBus tickets to collect at the rail station alongside your rail tickets. You will be advised when you are at the checkout.

Earlier this year, PlusBus Day eTickets were introduced, which include a QR code, to use on your smartphone. You can buy eTickets to travel to or from the station at either end of your rail journey, or both, depending on where you’re travelling in Great Britain You can also enjoy unlimited travel throughout the PlusBus zone showing on your ticket with no peak or off-peak restrictions.

If you prefer, you can still buy paper tickets as usual.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “PlusBus is a wonderful scheme that makes it so easy to add bus travel on to your train ticket. Very often, across our region, if people are traveling to work by train, they will want to add on a bus trip to get to the office or site. PlusBus is the perfect way to do this.

“We always want to provide an effortless and modern service, so we have been delighted by the success of the PlusBus eTickets. They offer a great value way to get around.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.