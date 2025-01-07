Creative Scene unveils new phone box gallery project in Heckmondwike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team from Creative Scene has recently teamed up with community organisation Keep Hecky Tidy and a Salvation Army drop-in group to create a unique art installation displayed in phone boxes on the high street in Heckmondwike.

Attendees at the Friday Friends group at Heckmondwike Salvation Army Church have been working with local painter and visual artist Rachael Gorton since September last year on the special project.

The theme of ‘peace’ was settled on by the group in early discussions and the artwork has been born from their ideas. It represents what ‘peace’ means to members of the group and features a landscape across four seasons, inspired by the scenery at local parks in the area.

The artwork will be on display at the Phone Box Art Galleries on Heckmondwike High Street until the end of February.

Artwork on display in the phone boxes on Heckmondwike high street.

The project was commissioned and managed by local arts organisation Creative Scene who are based in Dewsbury. Creative Scene produces and commissions art across Kirklees in a bid to make art part of everyday life.

Henry Raby, Participation and Engagement Lead for Creative Scene, said: “It’s been an honour to work with the talented artist Rachael Gorton and the individuals at the Friday Friends group to create this very special exhibition. We hope the display brings a smile to people’s faces as they wander past and makes people think about the word ‘Peace’ and what it means to them. Huge thanks to Keep Hecky Tidy for working with us again on the project and to the Friday Friends group at the Salvation Army in Heckmondwike for getting involved and making it a success.”

Janet Devine, Heckmondwike Corps Sergeant Major, said: “When Creative Scene approached us about the project, we jumped at the chance to be involved. Friday Friends is a very relaxed environment where people can just come and sit and enjoy a cup of tea, but we also want to offer activities for people to get involved in and this fitted perfectly. People enjoy fun, interactive sessions and get to contribute to the artwork being displayed in these unique phone box galleries for all to see.”

Visual Artist Rachael Gorton added: “ 'It’s been an honour to work on this special project with Friday Friends, a group full of community spirit. Everyone contributed generously sharing local insights, exploring imagery, colours and themes, refining ideas, making, painting, and, of course, supplying plenty of tea and biscuits. Along the way, we shared many fun moments alongside meaningful conversations. The resulting artwork is a true collaboration, shaped by the group’s activities and insights and it's a joy to now share it with the wider community.'

From left: Lieutenant Abigail Gray - Salvation Army Heckmondwike, Pam Lonsdale - Keep Hecky Tidy, Henry Raby, Creative Scene, Rachael Gorton - Artist, Kim Leadbeater - MP for Spen Valley

Creative Scene is a programme of arts, creative activities and events made with and for the people of Kirklees, West Yorkshire. It seeks to encourage more people to experience and be inspired by the arts. It is one of the Creative People and Places projects funded by Arts Council England, the national funding body for the arts, a fund to focus their investment where people are less involved in arts and cultural activities than elsewhere in England.