Complete Care West Yorkshire up for seven prizes at prestigious Care Awards

A West Yorkshire based home care company is celebrating after being named as a finalist in seven categories at the prestigious Great British Care Awards 2025 — while also expanding its services to support the wider care sector.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complete Care West Yorkshire – which provides home care services across Wakefield and Kirklees – has been shortlisted for:

The Dignity in Care Award

The Home Care Team Award

The Home Care Worker Award

The Home Care Newcomer Award

The Home Care Employer Award

The Ancillary Worker Award

The Care Innovator Award

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at The Royal Armouries, Leeds, on Thursday, November 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finalist at the Regional Care Awards

Managing Director Sara Booth said the nominations reflect “the dedication, compassion and professionalism of our whole team.”

She added: “To be finalists in seven categories is an incredible achievement. It’s a real testament to the staff who go above and beyond every single day to support people across our community. We’re proud to be flying the flag for Wakefield at such a prestigious national event.”

Alongside its award success, Complete Care West Yorkshire has expanded its services to provide face-to-face accredited training to individuals and businesses in the care sector. This includes a range of courses such as Emergency First Aid and Paediatric First Aid, designed to help businesses meet their compliance needs and raise the standard of care across the region.

“We’re passionate about lifting standards in care, not just within our own company but across the sector as a whole,” said Sara Booth. “By offering accredited training locally, we’re giving other providers and individuals access to high-quality courses that support professional development and improve safety for the people they care for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete Care West Yorkshire

Complete Care West Yorkshire has grown steadily in recent years, specialising in home care for adults including dementia support, palliative care and personalised care plans. The company has also invested heavily in staff training, new technology and community partnerships to improve its service.

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the social care sector, highlighting the dedication of individuals and organisations who deliver outstanding care.