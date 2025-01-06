Charity supports under 25s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At their recent meeting the trustees of the Mirfield Educational Charity were true to their commitment to advance the education and wellbeing of the young people of Mirfield by making grants totaling £25,693

£3,792 was awarded to 868 Squadron for laptops, £160 to Mirfield Young Singers so they could attend a concert, £600 to Musika Kirklees for a group to attend the Albert Hall, £1,141 to Battyeford Primary School PFTA for books, and £945 to Old Bank Academy for Hi-Vis jackets.

In these straightened times, the cost of group trips can be out of reach for many families. To ensure nobody misses out, the Charity pledged £4,000 to Crossley Fields School to subsidise residential visits and £2,055 to Old Bank Academy to subsidise a visit to a professional pantomime in Halifax.

Individuals also benefitted significantly. £3,500 was awarded to a student to complete medical training; £5,000 was awarded to an aspiring musician towards the cost of a double bass; £2,000 each to two students towards subsistence costs while attending further education and £500 to an aspiring sportsperson towards the cost of essential kit.

It brings the total of grants awarded over the past 12 months to just over £57,000.

The Charity meets again on 11th January and is keen to receive applications for grants for educational purposes on behalf of people under the age of 25 who live or whose parents live in Mirfield.

Further information may be had of the Clerk, Malcolm Parkinson [email protected] who would be pleased to receive applications by 28th January 2025.