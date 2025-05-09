Charity brings Batley community together for VE Day anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Voluntary Service Batley Lunch Club recently held a commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, honouring the resilience, sacrifice, and spirit of those who experienced the Second World War.

The event took place at Batley Lunch Club, a group offering a place for people to come together, meet friends new and old, and to enjoy tasty food and company on a regular basis.

Attendees at the event enjoyed a free two-course meal, music, and footage on the big screen from the national celebrations. People were also invited to bring photos and share memories from their own experiences of VE Day.

This special event was part of 80th anniversary VE Day commemorations which took place across the country, and offered a space for reflection, celebration, and connection, bringing people of all generations together to share stories, pay tribute, and acknowledge the lasting legacy of VE Day.

The group enjoying food and footage from the national VE Day 80 celebrations.

VE Day marked the moment in 1945 when peace was declared in Europe, bringing relief and hope to millions after years of war. Royal Voluntary Service - formerly the Women’s Voluntary Services - played a crucial role during this time, supporting wartime efforts by aiding evacuees, running rest centres, and providing relief to those affected by bombing raids.

Today, the charity continues its mission of inspiring and mobilising volunteers to support people and communities across Britain.

Volunteer Coordinator at Royal Voluntary Service Batley Lunch Club, Anne Chidambara, said:"VE Day is a time for reflection, gratitude, and community spirit. We are proud to have honoured the vital role played by volunteers, past and present, and to have brought people together to share in this important anniversary.

The Batley branch is currently looking for new volunteer drivers, to support members to and from their groups. Those who wish to find out more about being a volunteer driver can by contacting [email protected].

To learn more about how a donation can help support Royal Voluntary Service’s vital work in communities today, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.