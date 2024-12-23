Careers Expert predicts the workplace trends for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From quiet quitting and side hustles, to the rise of co-working, 2024 has seen many trends come and go in the workplace.

Thanks to technology, government policies and education changes, it’s no surprise the working world is constantly changing. But what workplace trends are we likely to see in 2025 and how can you use them to secure your next job role?

Careers & Education Expert, Robbie Bryant, from Open Study College, predicts the workplace trends for 2025 and what you’ll need on your CV in 2025 to secure a job role.

Use TikTok for your job search

As TikTok has become the ‘go-to’ search engine for most people over the last year, there's no surprise this will also become a staple for job searching too! With many companies now joining the platform, we’re predicting to see an increase in job seekers using the app to find their next job role. In fact, companies have already started posting job adverts through the social media platforms so keep a look out for this on social media if you’re in the job market. Some people are even making their CV’s into a TikTok video, showing the ongoing increase for this trend.

Future-proof your career

With the working world and technology constantly changing, companies will be looking for employees who have the ability to adapt. We will likely see an increase in companies offering learning and development courses alongside job roles, to future-proof employees’ careers and help them to adapt to the ever-changing work environment. When applying for a job role in 2025, it’s important you show your employer you're tech-savvy and willing to learn and grow within your surroundings.

Show your availability

Amazon was one of the first global companies to announce that its staff will be back to the office, full time, starting January 2025. Whilst most companies are still enjoying the flexibility of hybrid working, it might just be the catalyst for other companies to follow suit, as we’re predicting to see more employers increasing their set days in the office in 2025. With so many varying work policies, it’s a good idea to include a sentence on this on your CV, showing your availability and flexibility.

It’s all about working efficiently

1,000 UK workers tried a four day work week under the Labour government earlier this year and it’s definitely going to be a catalyst for change amongst many companies and the working landscape. It’s not going to be a permanent change for many companies, but we can definitely see an increase in companies trialling this out in 2025, especially as the government discusses it too. While you can’t promote a ‘four day work week’ on your CV, it’s important to show your potential employer that you can work efficiently, and secure results in a short time scale, so make sure you use examples of this - referring to previous job roles.