Bubble Church launches at St Mary the Virgin, Mirfield

Mirfield Team Parish was excited to launch Bubble Church this month, a brand-new family-friendly church service now running at St. Mary the Virgin. The first Bubble Church took place on Sunday, 5th October 2025, welcoming around 25 people from local families who came along and enjoyed the service together.

Bubble Church is a 30-minute, puppet-packed interactive service designed especially for young children and their families. It features lively songs, engaging Bible storytelling, and fun activities — all in a relaxed, café-style setting where families sit together at their own “bubbles.”

Services will take place at 4pm on the first Sunday of every month at St. Mary the Virgin.

Revd Graeme Blackwell, Assistant Curate in Mirfield Team Parish, has led the way in bringing Bubble Church to the parish. 2025 was declared a dedicated Year of Mission by the team at St. Mary the Virgin, one aspect of which was to launch a service especially for young people and families in the community. After recruiting a team of volunteers and training in how to run the service, Graeme was delighted by the successful launch.

Revd Graeme Blackwell and team preparing to launch Bubble Church

He said: “It was wonderful to see so many families join us for our very first Bubble Church. The energy, fun and joy of worshipping together was clear to see. Bubble Church offers a new way for children and parents to experience faith in a welcoming, lively, and engaging setting here in Mirfield — and we’re really excited to be running it.”

Bubble Church is open to all families, whether they are already part of church life or simply curious to explore something new together.

Graeme added: “We have a lot of young families in Mirfield who love to come to our seasonal services such as our Live Nativity and Christingle. It was clear that people want a connection with the church and running Bubble Church is a way for us to deepen that connection. I hope and pray that it is a real blessing for the town and for the church.”

The next Bubble Church service will be on Sunday 2nd November at 4pm. You can book your FREE place by going to: ticketsource.co.uk/mirfield-team-parish