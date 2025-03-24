British actor and London West End stage star, Jeevan Braich, joins children’s charity Adoption Matters as a Charity Ambassador

Jeevan Braich, a talented British actor from Birmingham, has joined Adoption Matters, a charity which covers the whole of Yorkshire, as a Charity Ambassador because he is keen to spread adoption and fostering awareness.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024, Jeevan made his professional debut, aged 17, as Rusty in the London stage revival of Starlight Express.

Jeevan trained at The Royal Birmingham Junior Conservatoire and has already garnered huge recognition, winning Best Performer in a Musical at The Stage Debut Awards 2024 and, more recently in February 2025, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut for his role as Rusty in Starlight Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeevan was in foster care and experienced 13 different foster homes in his early years before being adopted by his family.

Jeevan Braich is keen to raise awareness of adoption and fostering.

Jeevan commented: “Adoption and fostering are issues very dear to me. I made a promise to myself that as soon as I gained a public profile, I would support a charity that has been there for people like me throughout my life.

I want to share my story and reach out to other young people who may have been in the position I once was. As charity ambassador for Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters, I hope to raise awareness and show the world what a child who experienced several foster placements like I did can achieve. I am so excited to work with the team to and reach a new genre of audience.”

Adoption Matters Chief Executive Officer, Susy White commented: “We are delighted to welcome Jeevan as a Charity Ambassador - his passion and enthusiasm for our cause is infectious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At just 18 years old, he has already achieved so much and it's impressive that he wants to use this profile to inspire others and help raise awareness.”

Jeevan Braich is a talented actor who has won awards for his work so far.

To find out more about Adoption Matters, please visit: www.adoptionmatters.org

You can hear more from Jeevan on either TikTok or Instagram: www.tiktok.com/@jeevanbraich or www.instagram.com/jeevanbraich/