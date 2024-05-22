Tesco Cleckheaton have partnered yet again with local Slimming World groups to help raise money for Cancer Research UK. Tesco Community champion Melanie Smiles, right, said it had been another "great success."

For the ninth consecutive year, the superstore, on Northgate, has been the central drop off point for the weight loss organisation’s local group’s Big Clothes Throw.

Clients from the groups and customers from the store have been donating their unwanted pre-loved clothing to help raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK - with 270 bags eventually collected by the charity.

