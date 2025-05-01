Batley and Spen Valley Community Active Travel Hub launched to help make active travel simpler, safer and more accessible for everyone

Walk Wheel Ride Batley and Spen Valley kicked off on Saturday at Market Place Batley with a wide range of free activities. Locals grabbed the opportunity to test ride a pedal assist e-bike to see for themselves the benefits that pedal-assisted bikes can bring in hilly North Kirklees. Free “Dr Bike” sessions with a professional cycle mechanic from Oakwell Cycles helped residents get their bicycles road-ready for a spring and summer of cycling and the Neighbourhood Policing Team helped with bike security and bike registration. A steady flow of passers-by visited the project’s stand, which was supported on the day by Kirklees Council, to see what active travel is all about, gathering advice about walking, wheeling, and cycling more in everyday life.

Managed by Environmental Projects in Kirklees (EPIKS) and funded by the Mayor of West Yorkshire (WYCA), Walk Wheel Ride will be offering a programme of pop-up events across North Kirklees throughout the year.

Events over the coming months will feature:

Dr Bike sessions – free bike checks and simple repairs

E-bike test rides – find out if an electric bike is right for you

Guided rides – gain confidence cycling on local routes

Guided walks and accessible route support – discover great ways to get around on foot or wheels

EPIKS Active Travel Engagement Officer Iain Solanki-Willats said, “It’s fantastic to get started with our work in North Kirklees. We know that active travel brings many benefits to the body, the mind, the pocket and environment. We’re looking forward to helping people with the skills, confidence and information they need to choose active travel more often for their everyday journeys.”

Get Involved

EPIKS are looking for passionate volunteers to help bring active travel to life across the district with opportunities for:

Event Assistants

Bike Maintenance Volunteers

E-Cargo Bike Riders

Photographers/Filmmakers

For more details on upcoming events or to get in touch about volunteering visit

https://walkwheelride.org.uk/ or follow EPIKS on Eventbrite.

1 . Contributed Bike mechanic Pete from Oakwell Cycles talks to a young visitor at Dr Bike session at launch of Batley and Spen Community Active Travel Hub Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Neighbourhood Policing Team helped with bike security and bike registration at the launch of EPIKS Batley and Spen Community Active Travel Hub Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A bicycle gets some TLC at Dr Bike session at launch of Batley and Spen Community Active Travel Hub Photo: Submitted Photo Sales