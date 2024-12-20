Audiologists spread festive cheer delivering 400 stockings to care home residents

Eight care homes across West Yorkshire have been gifted Christmas stockings to combat loneliness this festive season - spreading joy through the community.

Bradford Specsavers Home Visit team delivered the spirit of Christmas to eight care homes throughout Wakefield, Calderdale and Burnley.

They gifted 400 festive stockings to residents as part of a heartwarming initiative to make everyone feel special this holiday season.

400 festive stockings were gifted to residents to ensure everyone feels special this Christmas

Each stocking included timeless treats like oranges, chocolate coins and candy canes, carefully chosen to evoke festive memories and make residents feel special at a time which can often be lonely for many.

They were distributed throughout December during the teams’ hearing check-in visits, which provide residents with much-needed hearing assessments.

Christmas can be a challenging time for those with hearing difficulties, especially in busy, noisy environments.

Research from Specsavers revealed that one in seven (13%) adults across Yorkshire and Humber struggle to follow conversations during the festive season due to background noise, and over half (52%) said overlapping chatter makes it even harder to get involved in the Christmas cheer.

For the elderly, hearing issues can be even more isolating, particularly during the holidays when feelings of loneliness often creep in. The Specsavers Bradford audiology team not only brought joy, but practical solutions to residents—offering on-site hearing tests and dispensing hearing aids when needed, enabling them to reconnect with their friends and loved ones.

Charlotte Parry, administration manager at Belvedere Manor, says: ‘Our residents really appreciated the thoughtful stockings the team delivered this Christmas. Many said they took them back down memory lane and added an extra touch of Christmas spirit to Belvedere Manor.

‘We’re thankful to the team members who delivered the stockings during their check-in visit. Their work makes such a difference during what can often be a lonely time of year. We truly value the joy they brought to everyone and look forward to welcoming the team back in 2025.’

Dan Waterhouse-Benfield, audiology director at Specsavers Bradford Home Visit team, says: ‘Supporting our local community is at the heart of what we do, but at Christmas it feels especially important.

‘We wanted to bring festive cheer to those who might otherwise feel forgotten, particularly those who might not have family to spend Christmas with. Through delivering these stockings, we hope to foster meaningful connections and care that last far beyond the festive season.

‘This Christmas residents will be able to hear better which will improve their connections with fellow residents, staff and loved ones.’

For more information about the Specsavers Bradford Home Visit services, call 01274 028 114 or visit specsavers.co.uk/home-visits/home-hearing-tests