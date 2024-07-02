A New Dawn for Spen Valley: Embrace Change, Vote Independent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the clock ticks towards the pivotal election on July 4, Spen Valley stands at a crossroads. For decades, political parties have promised change but delivered little, leaving our community grappling with persistent challenges. It's time for a transformation, a new approach that puts the people of Spen Valley first.

It's time to embrace an Independent candidate who is committed to real, tangible progress. This is our moment to reject the failures of the past and chart a new course towards a brighter future.

Unemployment: A Crisis That Demands Action

Javed Bashir - Independent Parliamentary Candidate Spen Valley

Our community's unemployment rate stands at a staggering 7%, compared to the national average of 4.2%. This is not just a statistic; it's a stark reminder of the broken promises made by successive governments. Javed Bashir, our Independent candidate, understands that the key to revitalising Spen Valley lies in supporting the development of new industries and creating better-paying jobs. This election is our opportunity to vote for a candidate who will work tirelessly to reduce unemployment and boost our local economy.

Education: Bridging the Gap

Education is the cornerstone of a prosperous community, yet 22.4% of Spen Valley residents lack formal qualifications, an alarmingly high figure compared to the national average of 6.4%. This education gap has held our community back for too long. Javed Bashir pledges to support new education initiatives and programmes, ensuring that every resident has access to quality education and better opportunities. Voting Independent means voting for a future where our children can thrive and succeed.

Income Inequality: Fighting for Fairness

Income inequality is another pressing issue, with Spen Valley residents earning an average of £16,838, almost half the national average of £32,300. This disparity is unacceptable. Javed Bashir is committed to creating the right environment for reskilling and better-paying jobs, addressing income disparities, and improving living standards for all. This is not just about numbers; it's about fairness and giving every resident the chance to achieve their full potential.

Scrapping Council Tax: Fair and Efficient Land Use

Javed Bashir's proposal to introduce a Land Value Tax (LVT) promises to revolutionise how we fund public services. By scrapping the outdated Council Tax and implementing LVT, we can ensure fair and efficient land use, lower housing costs, promote urban regeneration, and provide stable revenue for public services. This bold move will lead to more affordable housing and improved public services, benefiting everyone in Spen Valley.

Healthcare: Closer to Home

Access to healthcare is a fundamental right. Yet, many in our community struggle with long waiting times and inadequate services. Javed Bashir's commitment to improving access to healthcare by enhancing community health services, expanding telehealth, and integrating health and social care will ensure that everyone in Spen Valley can receive the care they need when they need it. Better healthcare means better outcomes for all.

Mental Health: Support for All

Mental health is as crucial as physical health. With increased funding for mental health support, youth employment programs, and initiatives to tackle anti-social behaviour, Javed Bashir aims to improve mental health services across our community. This holistic approach will lead to improved mental well-being, reduced unemployment, and stronger community ties.

Lowering Taxes: Stimulating Growth

Economic revitalisation requires bold action. By lowering taxes, providing tax incentives for businesses, reducing fees and charges, and supporting startups and SMEs, Javed Bashir's economic pledges will stimulate growth and create jobs. This will lead to a thriving local economy, enhanced public services, and a more prosperous Spen Valley.

A Call to Action: Vote for Change

Spen Valley, this is our moment. We have the power to reject the political parties that have failed us time and again. We have the opportunity to vote for real change, for an Independent candidate who will put our community first. Javed Bashir's commitment to addressing unemployment, education, income inequality, healthcare, and economic growth is clear. But he cannot do it alone. He needs your support.

On July 4, let's come out in our masses. Let's vote for a candidate who is not bound by party politics but is driven by a genuine desire to serve the people of Spen Valley. Let's vote for Javed Bashir, the change candidate, and embark on a new journey towards a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

Together, we can make a difference, empower our community, and ensure that Spen Valley thrives.

Vote Javed Bashir on July 4. For a better tomorrow.