80 year old man celebrates birthday with a daredevil skydive
Daredevil Jim, a local well known character, first plotted to take on his first ever tandem skydive, on the lead up to his 80th birthday.
His just giving page, along with several sponsor forms at Shears fisheries & Charlie's sports bar, along with Heckmondike United reform church where Jim is a parishioner have helped raise a huge amount for the RNLI, a charity close to all his family's heart.
Jim father to 5 children & grandfather to 6 grandchildren has holidayed in Bridlington on the east coast for over 5 decades, where him and his late wife Marlene were huge advocates for the great work of the Royal National lifeboat institution.
On the morning of his postponed skydive, Jim's younger Brother Michael awoke at 4.30am to chauffeur Jim to Highbalstow where he watched him undertake his Tandem skydive.
Jim's daughters & Grandchildren were there to spectate, they all celebrated afterwards at the crosskeys Pub Liversedge where he treat them all to a slap up lunch.