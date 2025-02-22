80 year old man celebrates birthday with a daredevil skydive

By karen porritt
Contributor
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 23:28 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Jim Horner of Hightown Liversedge, planned to bravely jump 15000 feet on his actual birthday, however due to bad weather, his skydive was postponed to the week after. Jim has raised over £2000 through his just giving page for the RNLI, a charity close to his late wife’s heart.

Daredevil Jim, a local well known character, first plotted to take on his first ever tandem skydive, on the lead up to his 80th birthday.

His just giving page, along with several sponsor forms at Shears fisheries & Charlie's sports bar, along with Heckmondike United reform church where Jim is a parishioner have helped raise a huge amount for the RNLI, a charity close to all his family's heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jim father to 5 children & grandfather to 6 grandchildren has holidayed in Bridlington on the east coast for over 5 decades, where him and his late wife Marlene were huge advocates for the great work of the Royal National lifeboat institution.

Jim freefallingJim freefalling
Jim freefalling

On the morning of his postponed skydive, Jim's younger Brother Michael awoke at 4.30am to chauffeur Jim to Highbalstow where he watched him undertake his Tandem skydive.

Jim's daughters & Grandchildren were there to spectate, they all celebrated afterwards at the crosskeys Pub Liversedge where he treat them all to a slap up lunch.

Related topics:RNLI
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice