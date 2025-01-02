2025 must herald new dawn for new homes says housing association CEO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chief executive of Bradford-based Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has said 2025 must be the year for the government to “inject real momentum” into its housebuilding plans if Ministers are to meet their pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes by the end of this Parliament.

In a New Year message, Lee Bloomfield reflected on the “incredible milestones” MHA had achieved over the previous 12 months which he described as “a testament to our commitment to serving our communities, enhancing our services and fostering a truly inclusive and supportive environment.”

Notable successes included being recognised as the first housing association worldwide to win the ISO 30415 accreditation for HR and diversity and inclusion, the launch of a greatly enhanced user-friendly website as part of its digital transformation agenda, and the upgrade of MHA properties with assistance from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

2024 also saw the delivery of 20 new affordable homes at Odette’s Point in Keighley.

“Each home,” he said, “represents our dedication to providing high quality, affordable housing that meets the needs of our diverse community.”

However, Mr Bloomfield stressed that MHA – which manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley – was keen to deliver many more.

He said: “Last month, we were privileged to host strategy and policy staff from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in Bradford and Keighley as part of the Social Housing Immersion Programme

“We made clear that MHA stands ready to help in any way we can to help the government deliver its promise of 1.5 million new homes within five years.

“Whilst Ministers have faced criticism for the direction taken in some areas of policy, I believe the tone and approach they have adopted in relation to housebuilding has been impressive.

“But with the clock ticking, they must inject real momentum into the process by swiftly enacting the planning legislation they have talked up before getting actual shovels in the ground.

“And signs of delivery must be visible this year, otherwise those who believe that the 1.5 million housing target is fanciful will have added reason to be sceptical.

“A new year brings new hope, new aspiration and new energy – nowhere more so than Bradford UK City of Culture 2025.

“The sincere wish of everyone in the housing sector must be that this new year will herald a new dawn in the delivery of new homes.”