12-year-old’s fundraising applauded by Yorkshire’s children’s cancer charity Candlelighters.

A youngster’s extraordinary fundraising efforts are being celebrated by Candlelighters, Yorkshire’s children’s cancer charity.

Recovering cancer patient Josh Faulkner, aged 12, formed the ‘Team Josh’ fundraising group in April 2024 and along with friends and family, has raised over £36,000 in under a year. Candlelighters hopes that Josh will inspire others to fundraise and support the charity’s valuable work.

Josh’s dad, Gavin Faulkner, says: “In August 2023, our lives were forever altered when Joshua, at the tender age of 11, received the devastating diagnosis of cancer. His aggressive lymphoma required intensive chemotherapy treatment and a four-month stay in Leeds General Infirmary.

"He was a patient of the Children and Teenage Haematology and Oncology team, who diagnose and treat patients with cancer and serious blood disorders from across the Yorkshire region. They manage all types of disease from the common to the rarest and have access to cutting-edge treatments and a comprehensive range of clinical trials.”

Gavin explains: “Alongside the excellent medical care Josh received, we’re also very grateful for the practical and emotional support our entire family received from Candlelighters. Josh is recovering, and in an effort to channel our energy and give back, we, friends, and family, established ‘Team Josh’ and dedicated ourselves to raising funds for Candlelighters. This money will assist the 150 families who, like us, are embarking on this arduous journey each year.”

He adds: “Through a series of social events, raffles, bake sales, race nights, and a 1,000-hole golf challenge, we have managed to raise £36,000. We also have plans for another event in 2025 to continue our support for this worthy cause.”

Tom Robertshaw, Head of Fundraising at Candlelighters explains: “Candlelighters exists to support children and young people affected by cancer and their families from all over Yorkshire. We offer family support in many forms, from practical financial help for families and funded holidays, to talking therapies, wellbeing treatments and support groups for siblings.”

“Whether it’s supporting patients on the wards in Leeds Children’s Hospital, or funding essential research to improve the lives of children diagnosed with cancer, the assistance offered by Candlelighters relies on fundraising.”

Tom continues: “Team Josh have raised an incredible amount for Candlelighters and the other families that we support. Their determination and positivity is an inspiration to us all – they have used one of the biggest challenges anyone could face as a reason to help others and make a difference.”

He adds: “Our fundraisers are driven by different motivations. Some people have children in their family affected by cancer. Some people know others who have benefited from Candlelighters’ support. Others regard our cause as worth supporting and want to contribute. No matter what or why, all fundraising efforts are very welcome. Every pound raised counts towards our valuable work.”

Josh and Candlelighters have been recognised this year with nominations at the Yorkshire Choice Awards. Josh has been nominated for the Local Fundraiser of the Year and Inspirational Individual of the Year awards, and Candlelighters have been nominated for the Charitable Excellence Award.

Support for Candlelighters comes in many forms, including personal donations, regular gifts, community and individual fundraising. There are also 30 fundraising groups like Josh’s across Yorkshire who work closely with Candlelighters to raise funds for children with cancer.

Tom adds: “Candlelighters supports children and families from all over Yorkshire. With Team Josh in mind, we’re issuing a call to action to individuals, community groups and businesses of all sizes to lend their weight to fundraising for us. Each year, in Yorkshire alone, over 150 children are diagnosed with some form of cancer and we’re here to provide the support they need.”

Learn more about what Candlelighters do, and how you can make a difference for children: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/howyoucanhelp/

You can vote for Josh and Candlelighters up to March 7 on the Yorkshire Choice Awards websit