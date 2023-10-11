Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plea comes after reports of people trying to gain access to homes in Dewsbury, Batley and Liversedge by pretending to be Yorkshire Water workers.

Yorkshire Water’s protective security manager said: “We’ve been made aware of a couple of instances where two people in Yorkshire Water t-shirts have turned up unannounced and asked to come inside to inspect drains in the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are not employed by Yorkshire Water and our customers have done the right thing by asking to see some ID and reporting the interaction to us.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water is urging customers ‘to remain vigilant’ after bogus callers reports in Dewsbury, Batley and Liversedge

“We would urge customers to remain vigilant and look out for people who may be vulnerable to these kinds of approaches to prevent opportunists. All our teams carry photo identity cards, which they're happy to show to customers.

“If a caller claims to be from Yorkshire Water, you can always ask to see their identity card and why they're visiting. Their identity can be double checked by calling us before letting them in. Find our contact number on our website to make sure it’s genuine.”

Yorkshire Water offers a free password scheme for people who want to add an extra layer of protection and peace of mind that callers are genuine. People can sign up by registering for its priority services: https://www.yorkshirewater.com/bill-account/priority-services-register/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Water spokesperson added: “Customers can arrange for Yorkshire Water colleagues to use a unique password when visiting - simply let us know your chosen password and we'll make sure all our people use it when visiting a property or calling.”