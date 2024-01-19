A Batley Carr pub’s landlord and landlady have been left “devastated” after they had to close their doors for good last weekend.

Jane Drury, 65, and John Foulstone, 63, who have run the historic Woodman Inn, on Hartley Street, for almost 20 years, have said they were informed at short notice that the business would have to close on Sunday, January 14.

Jane told the Reporter Series: “We are devastated. And not just for me and John but for everybody who comes in. Everybody came in over the weekend to share their memories and everybody was crying. But not me or John. We’re still just in shock.

“Gutted is the word. Our customers have been so loyal. They have been amazing and so kind and supportive to us. We couldn’t have done it without them. We are pretty strong people but we are gutted.

Jane Drury, left, and John Foulstone had run the historic Woodman Inn, on Hartley Street, for almost 20 years before having to close on Sunday, January 14.

“But it hasn’t been turning a profit and I get that completely. It was inevitable we would shut as you have got to turn a profit. You have got to make money.”

The pub, described as a “community” by Jane, catered for a ladies darts and dominoes team, as well as a pool team, while there was also a weekly quiz.

“Where are my teams going to go?” she said. “The ladies on the darts team are distraught. People have told us this is the only pub they come to.

“I have some lads who come in who don’t have anybody. I have their numbers and if they don’t come in after the first day, second day, I phone them. Last year I went up to one of their flats and found out he was in hospital. You have to look after them because we are all they’ve got.

The Woodman Inn, on Hartley Street, Batley Carr, has had to close its doors.

“It’s just little things like that. I’ve got a lady who described the pub as her lifesaver. It has saved my life, she told me. I have had cards thanking us for the little talks. It’s beautiful.

“We’ve been here to listen to people. They come in for half an hour, we listen, they go, boom, they’re alright. We’re part of this community.”

Jane, who confirmed that the married couple are still living at the pub while they serve their notice, is hopeful that other pubs in Dewsbury and Batley do not suffer a similar fate.

She said: “It’s not just us who are struggling. A lot of the pubs are. It’s not rocket science. People need to support their locals. I have been in this business a long time and people attract people. If it’s busy for the quiz down at the Woodman, you might tell someone and then they might pop down then. But if you see an empty pub, you’ll think, ‘It’s dead in here’, and you’ll want to try somewhere else.

“Support The Crackenedge, The Shepherds Boy, The Fox and Hounds, the cricket club and the golf club. Just go out and support them.”