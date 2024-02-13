Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jane Drury, 65, and John Foulstone, 63, have been left “humbled” and “choked” after regulars from over the years at the popular pub gathered at the Dewsbury Irish Nash Club, on Park Parade, Westtown, on Saturday, February 3, for an “emotional” event.

The couple had run the historic pub, on Hartley Street, for almost 20 years, but were informed that the business would have to close on Sunday, January 14.

The goodbye party, organised by former Legends boss Mick Ingram, saw Tony Fletcher as Elvis and the Woodman’s regular Soul and Motown act for the last two decades, Dave Whitt, take to the stage, while Jane and John were “inundated” with gifts.

Jane said: “We couldn’t believe it. We didn’t expect that many people. We didn't have the chance to say goodbye to everybody while at the pub, so Mick put it on Facebook for people to come and add a few memories.

“And 300 people turned up! All our loyal regulars from over the years, the quizzers were all there. It was unreal. Everybody was up dancing and the numbers spilled over into the lounge. It was packed

“I was so humbled by it all. We have received bouquets of flowers, prosecco, good luck cards, we have been inundated with them. I am choked. We were quiet at this back end but I have been absolutely choked and humbled by it all.

“Looking back, we did a lot of things - Wembley trips, cricket matches, charity after charity do, taking the kids to the pantomime. We did things with Batley Bulldogs supporters, we walked to Featherstone Rovers for The Kirkwood.

“We have done everything. So I look back on the things we have done and I think, ‘Wow, we have done okay.

“But this night was unbelievable. It was fantastic and quite emotional.”

Thanking everyone for their support since they had to close the pub, Jane added:

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Mick for organising it all, Peter Waters and all the staff at the Nash, Dave and Tony, and Stewart, our barman and right-hand-man. We got him up on the stage with our three boys and did a speech.

“And thank you to all the Woodman Warriors who came to see us. No one can take away our memories.”

Jane also confirmed that the couple, who will remain above the pub for the next three months, have received “a few offers” in terms of their next venture.

She said: “Once all this is done, we will move on. We have a couple of things in the pipeline which are not too far away.”