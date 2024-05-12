Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A housebuilder is paving the way for homebuyers in Mirfield to secure their dream property.

Miller Homes has set out to help homebuyers purchase a new build home in the town this summer, with a range of options on selected plots tailored to meet the needs of customers no matter what stage of the homeowning journey they are at.

For first-time buyers, and those who are finding it hard to save enough for a deposit, Miller are offering a contribution of up to 5 per cent of the purchase price towards a customer’s deposit on a new build home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For current homeowners who are looking to make a move but are reluctant to face the often stressful task of selling their existing home, Miller’s Part Exchange and Assisted Move schemes are designed to make the process as easy as possible.

Miller Homes is paving the way for homebuyers in Mirfield to secure their dream property. Photo by Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

Miller will take on the admin and costs associated with selling, managing the independent valuation and marketing of a customer’s property and, if required, purchase of their home through its Part Exchange scheme, sparing customers the hassle of finding a buyer and covering the cost of estate agent and advertising fees.

And for homebuyers with a deposit who are concerned about the cost of their monthly mortgage repayments, Miller’s partnership with Own New could enable them to reduce the interest rate on their mortgage for a new Miller home for their initial term, while still owning 100 per cent of their property, through a mortgage rate reduction with Own New.

These offers are available on selected plots at Applewood in Mirfield. Terms and conditions and exclusions apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Whittingham, Sales Director for Miller Homes Yorkshire said: “At Miller we are committed to doing everything we can to help our customers make their dream home a reality, which is why we have introduced a series of tailored options designed to help customers in Mirfield make their next move.

“There are so many advantages to buying a new build home, from the National House Building Council’s 10-year warranty, to the potential for significant savings on energy costs new homes provide. We hope that the additional options we are offering customers will help them take their next step on the property ladder this summer.”

Miller Homes was recently awarded the Home Builder Federation’s maximum five-star rating for customer satisfaction for the 12th time in 13 years, following the results of its annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey.

For more information visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk