Jo Richards, right, who has just opened her third Tivoli Travel in Kirklees - on Market Street in Cleckheaton. Pictured here with travel agent Lucy Mullen.

An independent travel agent has landed her third store in Kirklees.

Jo Richards opened her latest Tivoli Travel agency in Cleckheaton on Thursday, May 2 to add to existing shops in Mirfield and Holmfirth.

The store is based on Market Street in the building which previously housed Global Travel.

Jo, who has worked in the industry for nearly 40 years, told the Reporter Series:

Tivoli Travel on Market Street, Cleckheaton.

“It wasn’t on my radar to come to Cleckheaton but the shop became available and it’s a great frontage so we went for it. It just felt right. I used to live in Cleckheaton. It has a special place in my heart as I spent a lot of my childhood here.

“We are really excited to be here. We have had new customers coming in and I’ve been around the town centre introducing myself to existing business owners trying to get to know everybody.

“Everybody has been really supportive and welcoming, and we are looking forward to sorting everybody’s holiday out.”

Explaining the services that Tivoli Travel provide, Jo, who is joined in the new store by Lucy Mullen, revealed:

“We deal with all the main high street players, TUI, Jet2, easyJet, we’ll check you in, print everything out. It’s a five star service. We’ve all got over 30 years experience and there’s nowhere we’ve not been that we can’t tell you anything about.

“It’s a one-stop-shop. Just give us a budget and a date, book it, pay for it and go.”

Asked what people are currently booking, Jo replied:

“The weather has not been great so we’ve had a lot of last-minute holidays.

“But we have also had bucket-list stuff for next year booked too.”