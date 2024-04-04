Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MP for Batley and Spen had 60 seconds to dash around Notay’s Convenience Store, on Oakhill Road, to fill her basket with as many items as possible which are to be donated to Batley Food Bank.

The fun event was organised by the popular shop’s owner, Serge, along with delivery app Snappy Shopper, with Kim filling her basket with goodies such as cereal, spaghetti, meatballs, chocolate, coffee, tea bags, biscuits and donuts.

After completing the mad dash, Kim said: “Serge is doing an amazing thing for the community, donating to Batley Food Bank. We know that times are still tough for many people so I am so impressed at, and grateful for, the work he is doing here and I got to have a little bit of fun along the way as well.

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen, shows off her basket of goodies collected from her 60-second Snappy Store Dash at Notay's Convenience Store, with all the products being donated to Batley Food Bank. Also pictured are store owner Serge and his two daughters.

“I had my trainers at the ready as I didn’t want to be falling over! I sprinted around but I probably didn’t get the healthiest basket of food! I was drawn to the goodies, as I always am, but hopefully those products will go towards a family who need a bit of help at this time.”

She added: “We need corner shops. They are a really important part of our community and people who run shops like this, like Serge and his family who have been here for a long, long time, really do make a difference to people’s lives.

“He knows who is having a tough time and knows who needs the extra support. He is so embedded in the community and it is a really important role. The fact he is then choosing to help other people who might be struggling by donating to the food bank, in a really fun way, is really admirable

“Him and his lovely family are doing a fantastic service for this community and I am very proud of them as their MP. Well done to Serge and everyone at Batley Food Bank and all the other local food banks who are doing fantastic work in tough times.”

Serge and his family with MP Kim Leadbeater.

Serge said: “We are a community-driven store and love doing stuff for the community and it was brilliant to get Kim on board. The store dash has been an incredible opportunity to partner with Snappy and give something back.

“I was born in the community and I see people struggling. People are struggling to pay the bills and to get the food in.

“We’re a tight knit community and we all want to lean in to help people get by.”

In a further effort to support the local community, local resident, and Snappy Shopper customer, Jordan Leigh Campbell, was also invited down to the store to complete her own store dash, free of charge, after being nominated via a Facebook competition running on Premier Notay’s social media platform.

Serge added: “Hopefully it helps them. It’s been something different. We have never done anything like this before but it was exciting and hopefully it was the first of many.”

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO, said: “It’s both a pleasure and a privilege to work with retailers like Serge. Our store dashes are extremely popular with our retailers and their local communities, especially now when people are really feeling the pinch.

“By sponsoring these dashes, we can do our bit to give back while injecting a little bit of fun into the process.”

