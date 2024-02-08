‘This money will help massively’ - Heckmondwike Food Bank receives £3,000 ‘lifeline’ donation from Morrisons Foundation
The much-needed funds will help the charity, based on Oldfield Lane in the town centre, to stock everyday essentials such as toiletries, tinned food, drinks and prepare hot meals to be given to local families in need during the cost of living crisis.
Ricky Newton, community champion at the Morrisons store in Heckmondwike who presented the donation to the charity, said:
“Supporting charities at the heart of our community is what my role and the Foundation’s aims are all about.
“The vital work that Heckmondwike Food Bank provides to people in need is invaluable and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to give this donation to such a wonderful cause.”
The food bank, which is operated by UK charity, The Magic Wishing Well, has a walk-in service while people in need can be referred to the charity for support.
Paula Graham from Heckmondwike Food Bank said: “I am so thankful and grateful to receive this grant through Morrisons to help support our local community in these trying times.
“Ricky and Morrisons have been my lifeline supporting me and my team to ensure our shelves stay stocked and to ensure we can provide as many resources to families and individuals who are struggling.
“This money will help massively and I cannot thank you enough.”
Emma Hindle, manager of the Morrisons store in Heckmondwike, added: “It’s great to see such a fantastic contribution to our local food bank from the Morrisons Foundation.
“Ricky works so hard to support everyone in the local area, which is really appreciated by all his colleagues, customers and charities across our community.”
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £40 million has been donated to over 3,300 of charities in communities across England, Scotland and Wales.