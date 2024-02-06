Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St John’s Under 5’s Pre-School in on Heckmondwike Road at Dewsbury Moor – next to the proposed point of access for the new development.

An objection submitted by the pre-school expresses “grave concern” over the application, which council officers have recommended for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The objection is to a proposal to put double yellow lines in front of the premises and neighbouring businesses.

St John's Under 5''s Pre-School.

It says: “It would have a profound effect on some families accessing the setting for vital childcare and education services.

“We have several children attending with severe special educational and disability needs, and parents rely heavily on their car to get them safely into the setting.

"Some of these families are still awaiting diagnosis, so therefore, not able to apply for blue badge permits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we encourage most of our families to arrive by foot, for the families who need the car for the reasons stated, I fear this would exclude them from accessing this vital service.”

The objection concludes: “…any loss of business will put this long standing pre-school out of business, losing a vital childcare business and causing unemployment for 14 staff members.”

The application will be decided by Kirklees Council’s planning sub-committee for the Heavy-Woollen area on Thursday.

The plans solely relate to how the development would be accessed, with a further application for other matters to be determined at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is going before the committee due to 26 objections being received in response, raising concerns on issues ranging from highway safety to loss of privacy.

The plans indicate that seven homes could be delivered on the site but this is not set in stone, and have raised objection from the council’s Highways Development Management Team due to “intensification” on the access point.

However, the applicant’s supporting documents say the development will benefit Kirklees. They state: “This site offers the opportunity to meet the growth in demand for housing.