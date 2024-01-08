A bid is being made to turn a Dewsbury pub into new flats, offices and shops.

A planning application has been submitted on behalf of Mohammed Akmal to Kirklees Council to change the use of 16-22 Northgate and 9 Kingsway, Dewsbury, WF13 1DT.

It proposes the installation of new shop fronts, ground-floor retail units, and the conversion of the upper floors to form six flats and two offices.

The three-storey stone and brick building is the former site of The Principal – a pub which closed in 2018, and lies within the Dewsbury Town Centre Conservation Area.

16 - 22 Northgate could be converted into flats, offices and retail units. The planning application has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The proposal states the flats will provide high quality accommodation in the town centre with good access to amenities and transport links.

Six residential flats are proposed, comprising four single bedrooms and two double bedrooms.

The change of use of the ground floor to three commercial uses – a coffee outlet, restaurant and takeaway- has already been permitted.

The application has been submitted as part of the Dewsbury Revival Grant Scheme, which aims to prevent the decline of heritage assets.

In a supporting statement, it says of the building: “It is a prominent corner building located on the corner of Kingsway Arcade and Northgate within the Dewsbury Conservation area.

"The building shares the street scene with the Grade II, Former Co-operative Society Building (Pioneer House) and the former Salem Methodist Church (Madni Mosque).”

The statement also says “the replacement shopfronts will be in keeping with the original” and the sympathetic design will “enhance and bring the building back to its original shopping era".

The supporting statement adds: “The proposed refurbishment and reuse of The Principal will help reinforce the main objectives of the Dewsbury Heritage Action Zone.

"The building was formerly a public house but is currently unused.

"This application will allow the conversion of ground floor to provide the retail units for local businesses and the upper floors to provide residential and office units.

"It also proposed the replacement shopfronts will be in keeping with the original. The proposed works will bring shop fronts to their original state, when they were first installed.”

