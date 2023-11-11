A Spen Valley bedroom furniture firm has donated 35 cot mattresses to a Heckmondwike charity to ‘support people who are truly in need.’

Bed Kingdom, which has bases in Heckmondwike and Liversedge, made the generous donation to Rainbow Baby Bank, which supports vulnerable families living in Kirklees.

Levon Hall, marketing manager at Bed Kingdom, said: “We donated ten cot mattresses earlier this year and, due to demand, we’ve just donated another 25. We are proud to be able to show this care to our local community and support people who are truly in need.

“We plan to keep supporting Rainbow Baby Bank by helping them spread the word and making essential donations in the future. They are a selfless team who work hard to make a huge difference to people’s lives.”

Sam Cottam, manager at Rainbow Baby Bank, with a donation from Bed Kingdom.

The charity shop’s team, based on Westgate, works collaboratively with other charities and professionals, such as health visitors, midwives, social workers, local schools and councils, to make sure essential items reach those who need them, especially families that are struggling financially, fleeing domestic abuse, experiencing homelessness, seeking asylum and who have escaped human trafficking.

Sam Cottam, manager at Rainbow Baby Bank, said: “We provide a brand-new mattress with every single cot, cot-bed and toddler bed referral to try and reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SADS).

“It makes up a large proportion of our already stretched budget and we are so grateful for Bed Kingdom’s continued support.

“We are always in need of donations, particularly double prams, buggies, cot blankets, cold water sterilisers, and boys and girls winter clothes up to age five.”