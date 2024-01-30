Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local convenience store owner Serge and his team at Premier Notay’s on Oakhill Road, have once again partnered with the popular grocery delivery app to offer customers a bundle of top-brand cleaning items for the tidy price of a penny.

The 1p bundles will be available exclusively on the Snappy Shopper app at the store tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and will feature Fairy Liquid, Comfort Fabric Conditioner, Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Powder, Andrex Classic Clean 4 Rolls and Domestos Original Thick Bleach which usually retail at over £10.

Anyone who places an order will receive the bundle within an hour and can get the place looking spic-and-span without breaking the bank!

Serge said: “We’ve received an overwhelming response from our local community when we’ve run these kinds of bundles in the past and are committed to doing everything we can to support the people of Batley while times are tough.

“Alongside Snappy Shopper, we’re working to ensure that people can still afford the basics despite rising costs and are proud to be able to offer popular, branded items within the bundle.”

Snappy Shopper will work with retail partners across the UK on this promotion, to ensure that the coverage is widespread and that as many people as possible are able to take advantage of the savings available.

The one penny cleaning bundle will be followed up by a nine-item cupboard fillers bundle later in February, which will also be exclusive to the Snappy Shopper app and available at Premier Notay’s.

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO said: “Our penny bundles are designed to enable retailers to support their communities where it’s needed the most.

“Everyone needs to tidy up now and again and yet the costs of essential items like washing up powder and bleach have soared.

“By running this kind of initiative with our retailers, we hope to alleviate some of the burden people are feeling at present by saving you cash on your cleaning.”