Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old Tagikistani singer, actor and influencer, who has 8.3 million followers on Instagram, recently visited Pugata, based within Batley Business Park off Grange Road, for a guided tour, much to the delight of owner Zak Patel.

He said: “He was very talkative, a nice guy, really genuine, just like an everyday person. He was happy to speak to family members and pose for pictures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was very impressed with our collection of jewellery and was very impressed with the diamonds in particular and insisted Pugata is the UK’s most instagrammable Jewellery brand in the UK.

Social media sensation Abdu Rozik, centre, made a visit to Batley jewellers Pugata. describing it as “the most Instagrammable” jewellery brand in the UK.

“That was a very nice compliment as we take a great deal of pride in our Instagram page in particular.”

Mr Patel also revealed how the diminutive celebrity, who has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Luke Littler and KSI, would be telling his A-list friends about Pugata.

He said: “Abdu said he will be letting his celebrity friends know all about Pugata and our current collection. We regularly host celebrities and social media influencers, and we have received many enquiries from the Middle East since.”

The 20-year-old Tagikistani singer, actor and influencer, who has 8.3 million followers on Instagram, recently visited Pugata, based within Batley Business Park off Grange Road, for a guided tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pugata has previously hosted British fashion icon Dame Zandra Rhodes, known for her illustrious client list from the late Princess Diana, Freddie Mercury, Jackie Onassis and Zsa Zsa Gabor to fashionistas Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Kylie Minogue.

Dame Zandra flew in from Shanghai to meet Mr Patel and his team at the company head-quarters in Batley before she was taken to Kirklees College, where she delivered a question and answer session.

Other notable names to have visited the luxury Pugata showroom include DJ Tom Zanetti, Melanie Sykes and Danny Manlin.

The company has also been featured in Vogue and has worked with designers such as Bobby Abley and Bora Aksu, who specifically selected a number of products from the Pugata collection for models to wear at the London Fashion Show.