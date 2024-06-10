Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young entrepreneur from Cleckheaton has been honoured at the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

Sam Teale, who established video production firm Sam Teale Productions in 2020, won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award at the prestigious ceremony on Friday (June 7).

The awards, which celebrates Yorkshire’s exceptional talent, recognised Sam’s outstanding contributions to the media industry, his company’s impactful videography and his entrepreneurial spirit.

During the ceremony, Sam dedicated his win to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, who passed away earlier this month following his battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND), by showcasing a heartfelt tribute film created by his team.

The film captured Burrow’s inspiring journey and resilience, and the unwavering support from his family.

Sam’s acceptance speech highlighted his dedication and passion for storytelling.

“Rob Burrow was an incredible individual who has raised the profile of MND and helped countless people,” Sam said in his acceptance speech. “An absolute legend.”

He added: “This award couldn’t happen without the best team in the world - Lydia, Ellie, Matthew and Taylor.

Rob Burrow scoring a try for Leeds Rhinos in the 2015 Challenge Cup final victory over Hull KR. Photo by Steve Riding.

“We’re so happy to mark our fourth birthday and continue creating the most emotive video content that touches hearts and inspires minds.

“Your support has been incredible, and we can’t thank you enough for being part of our journey. We would also like to say a massive thank you to our amazing clients for trusting us day in and day out.”

The business, which is based in Central Arcade in Cleckheaton, was also nominated for Independent Business of the Year at the ceremony, which was won by Tharavadu, a restaurant based in Leeds.

However, Sam has added to his accolades having been presented with the Prolific North Rising Star Award in Manchester, known for its rigorous judging process, which included a panel of esteemed judges, including the head of marketing from Formula One.

Sam said: “I got a nosebleed as my name was read out which is pretty funny.”

In December 2022, the company’s alternative Christmas advert entitled ‘The GoKart’, which, when released, was viewed by 6.4 million viewers on TikTok and 5.7 million viewers on Facebook, with over 190,000 shares, all in less than 24 hours.