Left to Right: Lydia Horne, Account Manager, Taylor Caddick, Senior Videographer, Sam Teale, Founder and Managing Director, Matthew Woodcock, Videographer, Ellie Connell, Video Producer.

The video production firm, run by Sam Teale, is up for Production Company to Watch, Marketing Campaign of the Year (Social Impact), and Rising Star awards at next month’s ceremony at Old Trafford cricket ground.

In February, the business, which is based in Central Arcade, was nominated for Independent Business of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards, with Sam himself shortlisted in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category.

On the most recent nominations, Sam said: “We are in dreamland. Each nomination is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of our team.”

“We blend new ideas with seasoned wisdom, using our understanding of both what young people love and what their parents appreciate.”

Prolific North Champions Awards celebrates the north’s top talent across the creative, digital, tech and marketing sectors, with Sam Teale Productions, which was only formed in 2020, gaining success at last year’s Prolific North Creative Awards when they picked up the Advertising Campaign (Under £50,000) and TV/Video/Ad of the Year (Short Form) awards.

In December 2022, their alternative Christmas advert entitled ‘The GoKart’, which, when released, was viewed by 6.4 million viewers on TikTok and 5.7 million viewers on Facebook, with over 190,000 shares, all in less than 24 hours.

