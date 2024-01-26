“These awards play a pivotal role in NHBC’s drive to give consumers confidence in the quality of new-build homes.

News you can trust since 1858
Pride in the Job: Mirfield site manager ‘delighted’ to receive ‘incredible’ national house building award

A Mirfield site manager has been recognised for achieving the highest standards in house building at a prestigious national ceremony.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
Nigel Smith, of Darren Smith Builders Ltd, which is based on Crossley Lane, won the Multi-storey category at the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards for his work at East-Thorpe Court, a new development for over 55s off Station Road in the town.

Organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), this year’s awards saw over 8,000 entrants with each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

After clinching the prize at the event, which was held at the London Hilton on Friday, January 19, Nigel said:

All the winners from the Pride in the Job awards with NHBC CEO, Steve Wood. From left to right: Steve Wood (NHBC CEO), Ryan Lewis (CALA Homes Cotswolds), Cathal Brannigan (Alskea Ltd), Nigel Smith (Darren Smith Builders Ltd of Mirfield), Nigel James-Walsh (Berkeley Homes South East London Ltd) and Aaron Parradine (Wickford Development Co Ltd).All the winners from the Pride in the Job awards with NHBC CEO, Steve Wood. From left to right: Steve Wood (NHBC CEO), Ryan Lewis (CALA Homes Cotswolds), Cathal Brannigan (Alskea Ltd), Nigel Smith (Darren Smith Builders Ltd of Mirfield), Nigel James-Walsh (Berkeley Homes South East London Ltd) and Aaron Parradine (Wickford Development Co Ltd).
“I am delighted to receive this incredible accolade which is universally accepted as the absolute pinnacle in house building.

“This award has been earned and equally belongs to all of our incredible site team who work through all weathers and who produce an amazing standard of craftsmanship that epitomises the words Pride in the Job.

“We hope this award further strengthens our quality reputation to give prospective home buyers confidence in purchasing their next home from Darren Smith Homes.”

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, added: “The role of the site manager is one of the most demanding and challenging in house building.

Nigel Smith, left, of Darren Smith Builders Ltd, which is based on Crossley Lane, won the Multi-storey category at the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards for his work at East-Thorpe Court.Nigel Smith, left, of Darren Smith Builders Ltd, which is based on Crossley Lane, won the Multi-storey category at the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards for his work at East-Thorpe Court.
Nigel Smith, left, of Darren Smith Builders Ltd, which is based on Crossley Lane, won the Multi-storey category at the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards for his work at East-Thorpe Court.
“It’s important to recognise the vital role the UK’s very best are playing in making sure new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards.

“These awards play a pivotal role in NHBC’s drive to give consumers confidence in the quality of new-build homes.

“Congratulations to all of the 2023 Pride in the Job Award Supreme winners. They are an inspiration and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”

For further information and the full list of Pride in the Job winners visit: www.nhbc.co.uk/pij and for more details about Darren Smith Builders Ltd visit https://www.darrensmithhomes.co.uk/

