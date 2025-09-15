The White Gate pub and restaurant in Mirfield is set to close for a month after this coming weekend for a “complete transformation.”

The full refurbishment of The White Gate, on Leeds Road, will mean it will be closed from Sunday, September 21 (last day) until its grand reopening party on Friday, October 24.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page reads:

“BIG NEWS FROM The White Gate Mirfield. Our beloved country pub is about to get a major glow-up!

“We’re closing our doors for a full refurbishment - not just a lick of paint, but a complete transformation.

“Expect a fresh new look, an even warmer welcome, and some exciting updates to our food and drink offering.

“We’re so excited to show you what we’ve been dreaming up.

“Thank you for sticking with us - we can’t wait to raise a glass with you in our brand-new The White Gate Mirfield.”

Work is set to be carried out by Halifax-based company KELLY JONES Creative Interiors. A post on their Facebook page states:

“On September 22 we start the refurb of this beauty, The White Gate Pub and Restaurant. Set to reopen on October 24, be sure to stop by for drinks and food!

“It’s going to look gorgeous.”