Another Popeyes® UK is set to be launched in West Yorkshire by Junction 27 of the M62 - just weeks after an opening of the popular fried chicken restaurant in Wakefield.

Popeyes® UK fans can get their hands on the viral chicken sandwich from Monday, October 28, with free Chicken Sandwiches for the first 100 in the queue.

The all-new American fried chicken drive-thru restaurant will be located at Plantation Way, Unit 1A Wakefield Road, Gildersome, just past Birstall Retail Park on the other side of the M62.

Cars queued round the block when the chain’s latest West Yorkshire restaurant opened its doors in Wakefield on Monday (October 7).

At the opening of the Snowhill Retail Park site, the brand rolled out the orange carpet with players from Wakefield AFC entertaining the crowds through a keepy-uppy challenge and shooting game, plus limited-edition Popeyes® UK car-themed merch was given away to those attending the official launch.

The Gildersome branch is the fifth drive-thru restaurant which will open in Yorkshire this month, with the brand rewarding the first three people queuing - both on foot and in cars - with free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year*.

Additionally, the first 100 customers will be rewarded with a free Chicken Sandwich, plus exclusive Popeyes® UK merchandise. To win, customers need to be one of the first 50 pedestrians in the queue, or one of the first 50 vehicles in the Drive Thru lane.

For those who missed the Wakefield launch, the brand is extending its generosity with a two-week-long giveaway of Popeyes® Prizes*. Customers who sign up to the www.popeyesuk.com/wakefieldprizes will be randomly selected, with the top prizes including free Chicken Sandwiches for a year, free Big Cajun Rolls for a year, and hundreds of free Chicken Sandwiches.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “Seeing chicken fans in Wakefield queue round the block for our Chicken Sandwich and supporting our fourth Drive-Thru in Yorkshire has been brilliant!

“The region continues to be a key target for our exciting growth plans and we can’t wait to see everyone on October 28 for the Gildersome launch.”

*Please see full T&C’s at popeyesuk.com/terms-conditions