Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar, on Halifax Road in Hightown, was voted as the best restaurant in the region at the 2022 ceremony and will now be hoping to defend the title after being nominated again in a public vote.

And Dilesh Parmar, who has owned the family-run business with his wife Rushika since 2015, has expressed his gratitude towards his loyal customers.

He said: “We are a local business, we are not in a city centre, so for us to have this level of recognition is down to our customer base. Our customers have got us this far. We can’t thank our customers enough.

Dilesh Parmar, left, has owned the family-run business with his wife Rushika, right, since 2015.

“We have customers coming all the way from Leeds and Castleford, which is quite a trek. It is just amazing to see how wide the word spreads.”

He added: “I am just so glad for the whole team and glad our service and consistency has been recognised at a national level. We are going to enjoy the occasion but you have always got to put your best step forward and once you do that you hope that it is recognised and hopefully we will get the reward.

“The only thing we can do is carry on with what we are doing on a consistent basis and hopefully that takes us to the top of the pile.”

Asked what the previous 11 months have been like since being crowned Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire in 2022, Dilesh said:

“It’s been great and the press has been great. We’ve seen a good uptake in brand new customers that have become regulars, so it has taken our business to the next level.

“Hopefully this one will give us a bit more recognition as well, as we are just a small family business.”

Dilesh also pointed out a couple of recommended dishes on the restaurant’s menu.

“If I was to go for a hot dish, I’d recommend the chilli garlic chicken tikka which packs a punch in terms of flavour as well as heat,” he revealed.

“If you like your hot curries, that is definitely the one to go for!

“One that is quite unique to our restaurant is the Sarason Ghost, which is cooked in mustard so it’s got a unique heat compared to a traditional curry.