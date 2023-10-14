News you can trust since 1858
MP Kim Leadbeater to hold third Jobs Fair in Batley and Spen

Dozens of employers and training providers in Batley and Spen have signed up to MP Kim Leadbeater’s jobs fair on Thursday, October 26.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
The event, which will be held at Tesco Extra on Bradford Road in Batley, follows the success of the 2021 and 2022 jobs fairs, which attracted more than 500 people.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am delighted to see the return of the jobs fair for the third successive year and it is clearly a popular and much-needed initiative.

“The reaction to the jobs fair shows that the demand is there. More importantly, people will be able to get the information they need directly, face-to-face, from employers on the ground.”

Dozens of employers and training providers in Batley and Spen have signed up to MP Kim Leadbeater’s jobs fair, which takes place on Thursday, October 26.Dozens of employers and training providers in Batley and Spen have signed up to MP Kim Leadbeater’s jobs fair, which takes place on Thursday, October 26.
The jobs fair is open to anybody to drop in and get advice, whether they be school leavers, jobseekers or those wanting to change their career paths.

Around 30 businesses will be present. They will explain what employment and training is available in many different sectors of the local economy, and there will be the chance to explore apprenticeship opportunities.

The event is once again being organised by staff from Ms Leadbeater’s constituency team, who are working in conjunction with the Department for Work and Pensions.

The Jobs Fair will take place upstairs at Tesco Extra on Bradford Road, Batley, from 10am until 4pm on Thursday, October 26.

For more information, email [email protected]

