Leading Edge, signage and graphics manufacturer and the official digital partner of the club, has overseen the installation of both internal and external signage at Valley Parade.

A new, modern, LED-illuminated club crest has replaced the old sign on the exterior of The Morrisons Family Stand, reinforcing the Bantams’ identity and contributing to a vibrant experience for visitors.

In addition, the club’s Bantams Bar has undergone a makeover, with branding and signage inside modernised to incorporate key elements from City's rich history, including the 1911 FA Cup triumph.

Signage at University of Bradford Stadium. Photo by Tom Pearson / PRiME Media Images.

Bespoke printed wall murals will enhance the overall ambience and a media wall has been installed to provide an immersive viewing experience.

Matthew Evans, managing director of Leading Edge, said: “We are delighted to be working with Bradford City on these projects to give the stadium and internal and external face lift.

“The collaboration represents our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to the fans and investing in the club’s future.

“All installations and renovations were completed in time for the start of the season, ensuring a refreshed atmosphere for fans when they visit Valley Parade for the first time for competitive action this season, this Saturday.

“Our previous work with Bradford City, including the installation of directional and information signs as well as perimeter boards for sponsors, demonstrates our expertise and dedication to enhancing the stadium experience.”

City’s chief commercial officer, Davide Longo, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Leading Edge for their support and hard work in touching up some important areas of the University of Bradford Stadium.

“We are determined to make Valley Parade a place supporters are proud to come to, and projects like this certainly make that easier.