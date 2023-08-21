The Confessions of Frannie Langton: TV drama that filmed scenes in Dewsbury to air on ITV1

The Confessions of Frannie Langton is a four-part adaptation of a novel about a young woman, Frannie Langton, who was born into slavery and was transported from Jamaica to a grand Mayfair mansion in London.

When her master and mistress are found dead in bed, Frannie is accused of their murder and faces the hangman’s noose if convicted.

Scenes were filmed for the series in Dewsbury back in 2021.

KARLA SIMONE-SPENCE as Frannie and SOPHIE COOKSON as Madame Benham. Picture: ITVX/DRAMA REPUBLIC

Kirklees Council closed the Wakefield Old Road car park behind the Town Hall to allow for filming to take place inside the historic Dewsbury building.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton was produced by Drama Republic for ITV and filmed in Yorkshire with investment from Screen Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Content Fund.

Karla-Simone Spence, who plays Frannie Langton, said: “We were filming all around Yorkshire and the crew did an amazing job at transforming the locations back in time.

"We filmed the court scenes at Dewsbury Town Hall and it was made to look like the Old Bailey.”