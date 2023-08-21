News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

The Confessions of Frannie Langton: TV drama that filmed scenes in Dewsbury to air on ITV1

A TV drama that filmed scenes in Dewsbury is airing on ITV1 tonight (Monday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:31 BST

The Confessions of Frannie Langton is a four-part adaptation of a novel about a young woman, Frannie Langton, who was born into slavery and was transported from Jamaica to a grand Mayfair mansion in London.

When her master and mistress are found dead in bed, Frannie is accused of their murder and faces the hangman’s noose if convicted.

Scenes were filmed for the series in Dewsbury back in 2021.

KARLA SIMONE-SPENCE as Frannie and SOPHIE COOKSON as Madame Benham. Picture: ITVX/DRAMA REPUBLICKARLA SIMONE-SPENCE as Frannie and SOPHIE COOKSON as Madame Benham. Picture: ITVX/DRAMA REPUBLIC
KARLA SIMONE-SPENCE as Frannie and SOPHIE COOKSON as Madame Benham. Picture: ITVX/DRAMA REPUBLIC
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: Mirfield Show: Huge crowds enjoy fun in the sun as popular event goes...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirklees Council closed the Wakefield Old Road car park behind the Town Hall to allow for filming to take place inside the historic Dewsbury building.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton was produced by Drama Republic for ITV and filmed in Yorkshire with investment from Screen Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Content Fund.

Karla-Simone Spence, who plays Frannie Langton, said: “We were filming all around Yorkshire and the crew did an amazing job at transforming the locations back in time.

"We filmed the court scenes at Dewsbury Town Hall and it was made to look like the Old Bailey.”

The Confessions of Frannie Langton will begin tonight (Monday) on ITV1 at 9pm.