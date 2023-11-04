Supermarket giant Lidl has secured planning permission for a warehouse north of Birstall, which is set to create 1,500 jobs.

Supermarket giant Lidl has secured planning permission for a warehouse in Gildersome, which is set to create 1,500 jobs.

The new Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) will be based in Gildersome, as the business aims to strengthen its infrastructure across the country.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “We are delighted to have secured planning permission for a new warehouse in Leeds this week, meaning we’ll be able to give even more households access to our high-quality affordable products in the long term.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are seeing growing numbers of new customers coming to us and are now the third biggest supermarket in London, as well as the fastest growing supermarket in the whole of the UK.”

In addition, Lidl GB has been named the cheapest supermarket in a basket comparison conducted by Which?.