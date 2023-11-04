News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Lidl: Supermarket giant to create 1,500 jobs by securing planning permission for warehouse site north of Birstall

Supermarket giant Lidl has secured planning permission for a warehouse north of Birstall, which is set to create 1,500 jobs.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
Supermarket giant Lidl has secured planning permission for a warehouse in Gildersome, which is set to create 1,500 jobs.Supermarket giant Lidl has secured planning permission for a warehouse in Gildersome, which is set to create 1,500 jobs.
Supermarket giant Lidl has secured planning permission for a warehouse in Gildersome, which is set to create 1,500 jobs.

The new Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) will be based in Gildersome, as the business aims to strengthen its infrastructure across the country.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “We are delighted to have secured planning permission for a new warehouse in Leeds this week, meaning we’ll be able to give even more households access to our high-quality affordable products in the long term.

Read More
Business: Flog It and Antiques Road Trip expert opens new store in Cleckheaton
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“We are seeing growing numbers of new customers coming to us and are now the third biggest supermarket in London, as well as the fastest growing supermarket in the whole of the UK.”

In addition, Lidl GB has been named the cheapest supermarket in a basket comparison conducted by Which?.

Mr McDonnell added: “As we head into the festive season, we remain relentlessly focused on offering the lowest prices in the market. The latest Which? basket demonstrates that we’re delivering on our price promise and that customers can be confident they are getting the best value possible when they walk through our doors.”

Related topics:LidlLeedsLondon