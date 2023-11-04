Lidl: Supermarket giant to create 1,500 jobs by securing planning permission for warehouse site north of Birstall
The new Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) will be based in Gildersome, as the business aims to strengthen its infrastructure across the country.
Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “We are delighted to have secured planning permission for a new warehouse in Leeds this week, meaning we’ll be able to give even more households access to our high-quality affordable products in the long term.
“We are seeing growing numbers of new customers coming to us and are now the third biggest supermarket in London, as well as the fastest growing supermarket in the whole of the UK.”
In addition, Lidl GB has been named the cheapest supermarket in a basket comparison conducted by Which?.
Mr McDonnell added: “As we head into the festive season, we remain relentlessly focused on offering the lowest prices in the market. The latest Which? basket demonstrates that we’re delivering on our price promise and that customers can be confident they are getting the best value possible when they walk through our doors.”