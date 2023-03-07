Take a look inside Joshua Adams Menswear’s new stylish Cleckheaton store - where ‘every customer has been absolutely blown away’.

The award-winning business, which specialises in men’s suits, clothing and accessories, has recently moved to a more prominent site in the centre of the town, on Market Street, following six and a half years on Bradford Road, just on the outskirts.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be in this building. Since we have opened every customer, without any exception, has been absolutely blown away by the store; by the space in it and the styling. The feedback has been amazing.”

Now, the Reporter Series has been given a sneak peak into the new premises.

