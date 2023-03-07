News you can trust since 1858
Staff of Joshua Adams Menswear in the new Cleckheaton store. From the left, Andy Makin, Jen Rebaudo, Joanne Butterworth, Shahram Asadi, Adam Howden, Yvette Delahunt and Lewis Forde.
Joshua Adams Menswear: Take a look inside award-winning clothing business’ new Cleckheaton store

Take a look inside Joshua Adams Menswear’s new stylish Cleckheaton store - where ‘every customer has been absolutely blown away’.

By Adam Cheshire
2 minutes ago

The award-winning business, which specialises in men’s suits, clothing and accessories, has recently moved to a more prominent site in the centre of the town, on Market Street, following six and a half years on Bradford Road, just on the outskirts.

On the move, co-owner Stephanie Norris had told the Reporter Series:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be in this building. Since we have opened every customer, without any exception, has been absolutely blown away by the store; by the space in it and the styling. The feedback has been amazing.”

Now, the Reporter Series has been given a sneak peak into the new premises.

1. Outside Joshua Adams Menswear's new store on Market Street in Cleckheaton.

1. Outside Joshua Adams Menswear's new store on Market Street in Cleckheaton.

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Joshua Adams Menswear, Cleckheaton.

2. Joshua Adams Menswear, Cleckheaton.

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Joshua Adams Menswear, Cleckheaton.

3. Joshua Adams Menswear, Cleckheaton.

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Joshua Adams Menswear, Cleckheaton.

4. Joshua Adams Menswear, Cleckheaton.

Photo: Jim Fitton

